Rams Start Season at Intermountain Shootout

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The first meet of the season always gives Christopher Woodard plenty of reasons for excitement, and the first reason is the most basic. "Really, what I'm really happy for is getting on the bus," the Colorado State women's swimming and diving coach said. "It sounds kind of weird – I'm happy to get on a bus and see the kids in that environment again and traveling four hours over the mountains; some kids have probably never been in the mountains. I definitely miss that experience. We had a couple of trips last year, but it wasn't the same."