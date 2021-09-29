CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of myths, misnomers and flat-out ignorance when it comes to what happens when you purchase a firearm. So let’s get to the actual facts of the process. You come into the shop and find a gun you like. We will ask you for two things: Your ID and your Florida concealed carry permit. (No permit? No problem.) We’ll copy them and hand you a very government-looking pamphlet that you, and us, have to fill out. That is your Form 4473. This is the only paper that shows exactly what you purchased. Make, model, serial number, type and caliber.

ATA#4
7d ago

I have a permit. Hand the permit over to the sales person as I fill out an application. Approved before finishing the application. Walked out with 2 guns. 9mm and AR15. Went back the next day and bought a small .22 pistol. I have buying guns for year's. I have family collectibles from my grandfather and father. Bought my first gun at 18 after graduation. Remember when we used to hang our guns on the back glass of truck driving on high school campus. Remember that industrial teacher that had me to bring in a gun to break it down in classroom.

Julie Hendrix Elkes
6d ago

What happens when you buy a gun? You are now able to defend yourself and your family from all perpetrators of harm. I feel safer already!

Berzerker_Raider
7d ago

when you purchase a firearm the clerk will have a background check form front and center and if you mess up one section of the form you need to fill out an entirely new form where you are asked a plethora of questions that you need to be on point for unless you wanna write out the same bojangles a million times. then you're either approved or denied based on your activities. btw ya gotta wait around for awhile for the results of the background check. perfect opportunity to grab ammo and other accessories for your piece. God I love Sig Sauer and FNH.

