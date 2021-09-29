What happens when you buy a gun?

There are a lot of myths, misnomers and flat-out ignorance when it comes to what happens when you purchase a firearm. So let’s get to the actual facts of the process. You come into the shop and find a gun you like. We will ask you for two things: Your ID and your Florida concealed carry permit. (No permit? No problem.) We’ll copy them and hand you a very government-looking pamphlet that you, and us, have to fill out. That is your Form 4473. This is the only paper that shows exactly what you purchased. Make, model, serial number, type and caliber.