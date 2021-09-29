Virtual environmental education

EDWARDSVILLE - A series of virtual events featuring nationally recognized Native American scholars will advance research and education in indigenous knowledge and sustainability in the region during the upcoming collaborative conference, “Indigenous Knowledge & Sustainability – Food,” being held Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 6-10. The conference is sponsored by programs at multiple regional institutions, including SIUE’s Native American Studies Program, Center for Spirituality & Sustainability, College of Arts and Sciences, and Office of Research and Projects; the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center at the University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL); The Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis; the Saint Louis Zoo; and Missouri Botanical Garden.
