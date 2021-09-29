CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Virtual environmental education

 7 days ago

Provided by the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. Imagine living in one of the most unique and biodiverse environments in the world and a pandemic cancels your field trip. There’s no sugar coating it: 2020 sucked for kids. Zoom calls, face masks, and isolation were par for the course. Here in...

KRQE News 13

Environmental Education of New Mexico holds Outdoor Learning Week events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week is all about encouraging kids to learn outdoors. Environmental Education of New Mexico is holding pre-recorded and live events for Outdoor Learning Week showcasing the benefits of learning outdoors. The executive director says it is proven to help kids in many ways. “We see...
ENVIRONMENT
uno.edu

Grant to Create Urban Bird Habitat on UNO Campus and Support Environmental Education

The University of New Orleans has received a $34,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to create an urban bird habitat on campus and support educational programming connected to environmental conservation. The grant will fund habitat restoration, the creation of a birding trail on campus and educational experiences for UNO TRiO Upward Bound students.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
edglentoday.com

Indigenous Knowledge & Sustainability Virtual Conference to Advance Research and Education, Oct. 6-10

EDWARDSVILLE - A series of virtual events featuring nationally recognized Native American scholars will advance research and education in indigenous knowledge and sustainability in the region during the upcoming collaborative conference, “Indigenous Knowledge & Sustainability – Food,” being held Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 6-10. The conference is sponsored by programs at multiple regional institutions, including SIUE’s Native American Studies Program, Center for Spirituality & Sustainability, College of Arts and Sciences, and Office of Research and Projects; the Whitney R. Harris World Ecology Center at the University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL); The Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis; the Saint Louis Zoo; and Missouri Botanical Garden.
AGRICULTURE
WFMZ-TV Online

$750,000 in grants available through DEP for environmental education projects

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that $750,000 in grants is available for the 2022 Environmental Education Grant Round. The Environmental Education Grant supports programs for students, teacher training workshops, and community conservation projects and is available to schools, colleges, nonprofit organizations, county conservation districts...
ENVIRONMENT
Tuscaloosa News

ECOVIEWS: 'Coastal Kingdom' TV show provides environmental education

My grandson Parker caught six different kinds of sharks last month as part of an environmental education program. Two were over 6 feet long. All were released back into the ocean unharmed within two minutes of capture. Parker was learning how to locate and catch sharks so he can study...
ANIMALS
Colorado College News

Atiya Harvey Joins The Catamount Center for Environmental Science & Education

Feminist and Gender Studies would like to congratulate class of 2018's Atiya Harvey on her recent new job at The Catamount Center for Environmental Science & Education!. The Catamount Center for Environmental Science & Education is a non-profit organization based in beautiful Woodland Park, CO. Their mission is to inspire ecological stewardship through exploring the complex interactions and interconnections between human and natural systems. Their Environmental Science & Experiential Education programs encourage visitors to reconnect with the natural world. By examining the individual role in the biological community from scientific, social, and spiritual perspectives, they aim to foster an intentional community and to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Thousands of volunteer hours keep clinic operating

The Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is a Florida nonprofit corporation with a current 501©3 tax-exempt status. The Mission of VBA Clinic is “to provide no-cost volunteer medical, pharmacy and wellness services to the under-served in Charlotte County.”. Last year alone, VBA volunteers donated more than 9,200 hours at...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
icc.edu

ICC Educational Foundation to Host Virtual Community Celebration

The Illinois Central College Educational Foundation will host their Community Celebration event virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6 pm. Community Celebration is the Foundation’s annual event celebrating ICC scholarship recipients and honoring those who invest in the community’s future. ICC Educational Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Holmes said, “We...
EAST PEORIA, IL
gbsan.com

Education

Girls Participate in Academy of Our Lady of Peace Hackathon. 75 young women in grades 8-12 from more than 20 schools across San Diego County recently came to the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) campus to attend the 2nd Annual OLP Hackathon. Inspired by the past year and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
shawneemissionpost.com

Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission Education Foundation holds virtual fall breakfast

Shawnee Mission Education Foundation holds virtual fall breakfast. The Shawnee Mission Education Foundation hosted a virtual fall breakfast on Sept. 28. Although the foundation originally planned for an in-person event, it ultimately decided a virtual event was in the best interest of students and the community. The breakfast featured student stories, a Q&A session between students and Superintendent Michelle Hubbard and more.
SHAWNEE, KS
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
yoursun.com

North Port chamber installs new members

Members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce learned a few Hawaiian dances at their recent installation banquet and luau at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. While the evening ended with a fire dancer, some local business owners danced to “Who Let the Dogs Out” at the 35th annual event.
POLITICS
iBerkshires.com

MCLA Sets Virtual Sessions on Continuing Education, Graduate Programs

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. —MCLA's Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) will hold a series of virtual information sessions this fall for community members interested in the College's Master of Business Administration (MBA), Graduate Certificate in Business Administration, Master of Education program, Leadership Academy, and bachelor's degree completion programs. Information...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wiartonecho.com

Alzheimer Society planning virtual education night

The Alzheimer Society of Huron County is planning for a Virtual Fall Dementia Education Night on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Guest speaker is Dr. Elizabeth Finger, an associate professor of...
HEALTH

