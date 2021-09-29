Virtual environmental education

Feminist and Gender Studies would like to congratulate class of 2018's Atiya Harvey on her recent new job at The Catamount Center for Environmental Science & Education!. The Catamount Center for Environmental Science & Education is a non-profit organization based in beautiful Woodland Park, CO. Their mission is to inspire ecological stewardship through exploring the complex interactions and interconnections between human and natural systems. Their Environmental Science & Experiential Education programs encourage visitors to reconnect with the natural world. By examining the individual role in the biological community from scientific, social, and spiritual perspectives, they aim to foster an intentional community and to inspire a new generation of environmental stewards.

