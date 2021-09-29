4K Switch reportedly existed and devs were making games for it
Nintendo was reportedly working on a 4K Switch, but changed plans after it already provided dev kits to various studios. This information comes from Bloomberg, which was the first to report on the development of a 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro back in March. The console was reportedly planned for release this year and would've sported an Nvidia chip that would support 4K resolution with the console docked. What we got instead, of course, was the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has the same guts as the original Switch but displays games through a better screen.www.gamesradar.com
