4K Switch reportedly existed and devs were making games for it

By Jordan Gerblick
 7 days ago
Nintendo was reportedly working on a 4K Switch, but changed plans after it already provided dev kits to various studios. This information comes from Bloomberg, which was the first to report on the development of a 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro back in March. The console was reportedly planned for release this year and would've sported an Nvidia chip that would support 4K resolution with the console docked. What we got instead, of course, was the Nintendo Switch OLED, which has the same guts as the original Switch but displays games through a better screen.

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

4K Nintendo Switch Hardware Reportedly in the Hands of Developers

Rumors of a 4K Nintendo Switch have been flying around the internet for almost as long as the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. The rumor mill went into overdrive earlier this year as reports of a new Nintendo Switch Pro made the rounds, unknown at the time if it’d have 4K capability. However, those leaks turned out to be the recently announced OLED Nintendo Switch, a minor upgrade to the Switch family. Now, Bloomberg is reporting that developers at 11 game studios currently have their hands on 4K Nintendo Switch development kits. According to the report, Nintendo had already begun giving 4K Nintendo Switch development kits to studios when the OLED Nintendo Switch was announced this past summer.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Officially Denies Report Claiming Dev Kits For 4K Switch Were Sent Out To Developers

Nintendo has released an official statement denying a report claiming that dev kits for a supposed “4K Switch” were sent out to developers. The report in question was originally published by Bloomberg, which claimed their sources from “11 game companies” had been sent 4K development kits for the Nintendo Switch. This report went on to claim that this rumored 4K Switch would only be releasing “late 2022 earliest” according to their sources.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Is Nintendo working on a 4K Switch?

A few months ago, Nintendo revealed a new version of the Switch with a larger OLED screen, but some people were disappointed that the upgrade wasn’t the rumored 4K edition. However, a new report says that the company actually is working on a 4K Switch and that some developers have been sent 4K development kits.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo issues denial on new 4K Nintendo Switch report

Nintendo has issued a denial on a new 4K Nintendo Switch report. Last night, Bloomberg (paywall) reported at least 11 companies, including Zynga, have "tools" from Nintendo to make 4K Switch games. The report goes on to say these companies have a 4K development kit for the Switch, and that...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nintendo Switch developers say they already have 4K dev kits

A new Nintendo Switch — a modest upgrade on the original called the Nintendo Switch OLED model — will be released in October, but it’s not the 4K upgrade that many players were expecting. Bloomberg reported Wednesday, however, that developers making Nintendo Switch games were surprised, too: They’d been working on a Nintendo Switch developer’s kit that supports 4K graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Zynga completely rejects Bloomberg claim that it has a Nintendo Switch 4K dev kit

Like Nintendo itself, mobile gaming studio Zynga rejects the accuracy of a Bloomberg report from yesterday that claims 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch development kits have been distributed to at least 11 video game development studios globally. Zynga had been a developer specifically named in the report as having received a 4K Nintendo Switch dev kit, but Zynga has told Kotaku that this is not true, despite the fact that Zynga is currently developing Star Wars: Hunters for Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Nintendo Forcefully Shuts Down 'False' 4K Switch Rumors Following Detailed Report

In a recent Twitter post, Nintendo sought to make one thing abundantly clear to investors and the public large—it has no current plans to launch a Switch console beyond the upcoming Switch OLED refresh, and that definitely includes an oft-rumored 4K model with upgraded hardware. It is just not in the cards, if Nintendo is to be believed.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Nintendo reportedly asks external developers to design games that support 4K

Rumors continue to circulate regarding a potential 4K-capable Nintendo Switch. Bloomberg reports that Nintendo asked some third-party game developers to make 4K games. Bloomberg spoke with sources across 11 different teams that have access to 4K Nintendo Switch dev kits. When Bloomberg asked Nintendo for comment, the gaming comany referred...
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

Nintendo denies it supplied developers with tools for a 4K Switch

A Bloomberg report claims that Nintendo provided at least 11 developers with a toolkit to create games for the Switch that support 4K graphics. Shortly after it was published, though, the gaming giant has issued a statement firmly denying that it’s supplying tools to drive the development of titles for a 4K console. “[T]his report is not true,” the company tweeted.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Nintendo firmly denies report of a “Switch Pro” with 4K resolution after OLED model (Update)

Update: Nintendo has denied the Bloomberg report about development tools for a 4K Nintendo Switch model on the company’s official Japanese Twitter page. Orignal story (Rumors of a “Switch Pro” with 4K resolution still running as the new OLED model drops): Even with the arrival of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model coming on October 8, many are still seeking to verify confirmation of the so-called “Nintendo Switch Pro.” Previous reports have claimed this upgraded Switch model would provide additional power to the console and support full 4K resolution. Although these rumors were quickly dashed by the announcement of the OLED model, a recent Bloomberg report suggests the Switch Pro may still be on the table.
VIDEO GAMES
theedgemarkets.com

Developers are making games for a Nintendo 4K console that doesn’t exist

TOKYO/BEAVERTON (Sept 30): Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo. Employees...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Nintendo and Zynga both deny claims that there was a Nintendo Switch 4K model

Update 09/30: Nintendo and Zynga have both denied the existence of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch model. In the two tweets seen just below, Nintendo has stated another Nintendo Switch model isn't planned at the current time, citing Bloomberg's new report as inaccurate. This could either mean that a new 4K-capable Switch model genuinely isn't in production right now, or it could be Nintendo's way of reassuring those who purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED Model next month, as well as their investors.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Nintendo confirms 4K Switch Pro never existed — nobody is convinced

Nintendo denies that it has been working on the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support after a report claimed the Japanese gaming giant was supplying tools to game developers to make 4K-capable Switch games. However, fans still think otherwise. Nintendo confirmed on Twitter that it has "no plans" for...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals 2021: what to expect in November

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are going to be big business in 2021. Last year, the latest VR headset from Facebook brand Oculus was nowhere to be found due to stock shortages, which left many frustrated. However, we've been seeing more and more stock on the shelves over the course of the year and that stock is very much improved thanks to the new 128GB model.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rumor: Multiple studios in possession of 4K dev kit for Switch

Update: Nintendo has issued a statement about Bloomberg’s report. Read the company’s response below. A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Bloomberg: At least 11 studios have 4K Switch dev kits

Nintendo Switch Pro is the rumor that just won’t die. We’ve been hearing rumblings of a new and improved Switch model ever since the original launched. Most recently, there was a lot of buzz about a Switch Pro with 4K and DLSS just before E3. Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki (who had been predicting a Switch Pro since 2019) put out a series of reports that suggested it would be unveiled in time for E3. But E3 came and went without a big reveal, and a month later Switch OLED was revealed instead. Mochizuki has since put out another article where he attempts to clarify the situation. According to his latest report, at least 11 studios are working with a 4K Switch dev kit… but the actual console might never release.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Outright Games Could Make Kid Licenses on Switch Fun

With a focus on younger kids, Outright’s bringing spirited takes on Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, and more to Switch. Something that has been lacking in the world of console video games are the inspired attempts at taking children’s licenses and making great games out of them. I’m talking DuckTales on NES or that Ronald McDonald game from Treasure on Sega Genesis. I’m also talking about the garbage that comes out of these situations, like Superman 64, but this is a core part of my childhood memories of video games that’s mostly gone to free-to-play mobile games. In comes Outright Games, the family-friendly video game publisher that is trying to bring this joy back to consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t need 4K support

OPINION: There have long been reports suggesting a 4K Nintendo Switch could be in the works, pushing the resolution to the same pixel count that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of. A new Bloomberg report has once again stoked the flames of this particular rumour by claiming...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

