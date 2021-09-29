What to do after your long run

Let’s face it: running is hard. If you want to get faster, you have to put in the work, and if you want to hit a PB on race day, you’re going to have to make it hurt at least a little. Building up pain tolerance is among one of the many goals of training, and being able to withstand the discomfort that often sets in during the final kilometres of a race is crucial to running well. This workout, known as Billat accelerations, will help you increase your pain tolerance, but be warned — it’s not going to be fun.

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO