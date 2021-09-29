Baraboo homecoming parade, assembly, dance return this week

Baraboo High School’s homecoming traditions are back this year, complete with a school assembly and parade Friday and dance Saturday. Last year, the school didn’t have any of those three traditional homecoming events due to COVID-19, and what it could have — Powder Puff football — was limited by bad weather, said Jamie Collins, a world language teacher and co-advisor of the BHS student council. She and co-advisor Katie Kleist have been organizing homecoming for about five years.