City with Pride Weekend to be held in October

By Cianna Reeves
 7 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Capital City Pride will be hosting The City With Pride weekend in Jackson from Friday, October 1 until Sunday, October 3.

The three-day event will celebrate unity, inclusion and equality for diverse gender identities and sexual orientations.

The events include a gala Friday night featuring Jerred Price as “Almost Elton John.” Saturday will consist of a 5k run and the City with Pride festival, including a kid’s area, live music and a meet and greet with Season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jaida “Essence” Hall.  A brunch, the Unity March and the block party dance will be in downtown Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will also present a proclamation to the organization naming October 2 as Capital City Pride Day.

Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before the event. Free rapid testing will be onsite for those unable to provide proper documentation.

For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets, click here .

