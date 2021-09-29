Santa Barbara Police Discover More Skimmers on Bank of America ATMs

Santa Barbara Police Department detectives have recently discovered several more ATM skimming devices following dozens of reports last month of unauthorized withdrawals. These fraudulent withdrawals are carried out by inserting small devices into the card slot of an ATM machine. These devices are virtually undetectable. Once someone inserts their card into the slot, the device is able to “skim” the strip on the back of the card, collecting account information embedded in the magnetic strip. Simultaneously, a hidden camera aimed at the PIN-pad captures the victim’s security pin. The suspects who planted the device will retrieve it within a few days, then download the information and clone the debit card information onto a blank debit card.