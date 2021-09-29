CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC issues ‘urgent’ advisory for pregnant people to get vaccinated.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging expecting mothers to get vaccinated. On Wednesday, the CDC issued an advisory urging those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, or trying to get pregnant, get vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the CDC, so far over 125,000 pregnant people tested positive, with 22,000 hospitalizations, and over 161 deaths. In August, 21 unvaccinated pregnant women died as a result of COVID, the highest recorded number in a single month.

