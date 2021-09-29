Oregon Reports Just Over 2,000 More COVID-19 Cases, 21 New Virus-Related Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports just over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more virus related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)www.kxl.com
