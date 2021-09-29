CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas appears to be paying a secretive Republican political operative $120,000 annually to work behind the scenes on redistricting

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Republican redistricting operative whose clandestine work helped drag Wisconsin into a legal morass last decade appears to now be on the payroll of the Texas Legislature as lawmakers work to redraw maps that will determine the distribution of political power for years to come.

Unfair Texas House Redistricting Map Hastily Passed by Republican-led Texas House Redistricting Committee

AUSTIN, Texas — Today, the Republicans’ state House redistricting map passed out of the Texas House Redistricting Committee on a party line vote of 8 to 6. After 5 short days and despite repeated objections by the Democratic committee members of the Texas House redistricting committee, the Republican-dominated committee rushed through hearings and hastily pushed out a map that clearly does not accurately or fairly represent people living within these communities.
Texas House committee advances proposed map for lower chamber

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House committee on Tuesday voted out a revised draft to redraw the lower chamber’s districts, which will give Republicans stronger positioning in the House of the Legislature for the next decade. The committee vote puts the proposal on track to hit the House floor for debate in the coming days.
Texas Senate takes another run at supposed election fraud, approving audits of 2020 results and tougher illegal voting penalties

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Reversing their own action from less than two months ago, Republicans in the Texas Senate advanced legislation Tuesday to increase the criminal penalties for illegal voting. And in a search for an avenue to scrutinize the outcome of the 2020 election, they also advanced a bill that would clear the way for party officials to trigger county audits.
Texas Republicans propose new political map

Texas House members on Thursday released the first proposal for a new map redrawing the chamber’s 150-member districts. The initial draft would both increase Republicans’ strength across the state and the number of districts in which white residents make up a majority of eligible voters. House Bill 1, authored by...
Texas House redistricting map shows a shift in favor of Republicans

The Republican legislator leading the effort to redraw district boundaries for the Texas House released a proposed map Thursday that could bolster Republicans' hold on power in that chamber. Presidential election returns show that in just over half of the current House districts — 76 out of 150 — a...
Republicans Complain About Georgia, Texas Redistricting Plans

David Drucker of the Washington Examiner highlights Republicans’ concerns about two new redistricting plans in red states. Redistricting maps drawn by Republicans in Georgia and Texas are being criticized by some conservatives as too timid and a failure to maximize GOP gains in Congress in 2022, a break for Democrats heading into the midterm elections.
Todd Hunter
Dade Phelan
Behind the scenes: Top NC Republican explains secret state budget negotiations process

North Carolina lawmakers are getting closer to finally passing a state budget, but the process of doing that isn’t exactly transparent. State House and Senate budget writers have wrapped up their negotiations, and legislative leaders — House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger — will work out the remaining differences between each chamber’s budget proposal in the coming days. Berger and Moore are expected to bring Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to the table for final negotiations this week.
Texas Democrats unhappy with Republicans first redistricting draft

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas will be receiving two additional congressional seats after census data showed massive growth in the state. The third special legislative session is focused on redrawing district maps to fit in those seats and, as the controlling party, Republican lawmakers are looking to keep a powerful position.
Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
