CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft GM Steve Sirich To Leave Company

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Sirich, general manager at Microsoft, who has spent 22 years at the company, will formally announce his last day on Thursday to pursue his passion for philanthropy. As general manager of the Global Advertising Business, Sirich led the Microsoft Advertising Marketing team. His focus was to develop and manage the overall marketing strategy for the advertising business.

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediapost.com

6sense Acquires B2B Data Firm Slintel In Rev-Tech Move

Account engagement platform 6sense has acquired Slintel, a provider of B2B technographic and contact data -- barely a month after buying Fortella, an AI-based intelligence firm -- in an effort to lead what it calls the RevTech Revolution. Terms were not disclosed. Sintel will help 6sense provide the foundational data...
BUSINESS
CNBC

GM CFO Paul Jacobson on the company's new guidance

CNBC's Phil LeBeau talks with General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson about the company's new revenue guidance. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman and Steve Grasso.
BUSINESS
Variety

Twitter to Sell MoPub In-App Advertising Division for $1.5 Billion

Twitter, looking to focus development dollars on its core business, said it reached a deal to sell MoPub, which sells monetization solutions to mobile app publishers and developers, to marketing software company AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter had acquired MoPub in September 2013 for about $350 million. In 2020, MoPub generated approximately $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter, which the company reported in “Data Licensing and Other.” Twitter said it will provide additional details regarding the estimated future financial impact of the MoPub divestiture when it reports Q3 results on Oct. 26 after market close. “This transaction increases our focus...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Advertising#Microsoft Bing#Online Advertising#Gm#Cpo#Liveramp Ceo#Linkedin#Apple Idfa
The Motley Fool

Could This Tiny Company Take on Amazon, Microsoft, and Google... And Win?

This company is focused on cloud computing, not e-commerce. It is pursuing customers that are small and often overlooked by the big cloud players. Many of the tools we use everyday -- from tools on our apps to streaming videos -- are in the cloud. The internet has fundamentally changed the way we access the things we want; and three companies are the kings of cloud computing: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

General Motors Lands Former Nordstrom, Walt Disney Digital Exec

Edward Kummer, a former Nordstrom and Walt Disney executive, is joining General Motors as its chief digital officer and will lead its newly formed Digital Business unit. Effective Oct. 16. Kummer will be responsible for building and delivering a holistic digital business guided by GM's Growth Strategy and accelerating software investments that will redefine consumer expectations. He will report to GM President Mark Reuss.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Employee Leave Platform Company Cocoon Raises $20 Million In Series A

Employee leave platform company Cocoon announced recently that it raised $20 million in Series A funding. These are the details. New employee leave platform Cocoon has publicly launched recently with the first full-suite software solution to completely eliminate the heavy lift from complex leave processes employers and employees are subject to today. The Cocoon platform was designed to address every type of employee leave (i.e. parental, medical, caregiver, bereavement, or any other type) across all 50 states, handling everything from compliance to claims management to payroll calculations. And it factors in state, federal, company, and insurance benefits accordingly to demystify, simplify and streamline the leave experience for both employees and HR teams. By doing so, Cocoon empowers companies to better support their team members and alleviates the stress that employees feel around taking time off to deal with often unexpected life changes, such as managing a serious health condition or taking care of a sick family member.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Gamespot

Veteran EA Exec Blake Jorgensen Is Leaving The Company

Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen is stepping down from his post. EA announced in a filing that Jorgensen has begun the process of transitioning out of his role as CFO and COO, with the executive expected to officially depart EA in Summer 2022. EA is beginning the search for a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Microsoft CEO Says Working On Acquiring This Company Was The 'Strangest Thing' Ever

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella has revealed more details about his company’s failed attempt to acquire the social media platform TikTok a year ago. What Happened: Speaking at the Code Conference in California on Monday, Nadella said that Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of TikTok was the “strangest thing I’ve ever sort of worked on,” according to a report by Reuters.
BUSINESS
purexbox.com

Microsoft CEO: Xbox Is Now A Much More Central Part Of The Company

It's been clear in recent years that Microsoft is putting a bigger emphasis on Xbox. From huge studio acquisitions such as Bethesda to introducing Xbox Game Pass, the company is working hard to involve the brand in its ecosystem. This is something Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has publicly acknowledged, recently claiming Xbox has become "much more central" to the company.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a new obsession: Toilets

The sight of him getting excitable can make grown adults squint. With either disbelief or embarrassment. Steve Ballmer is still at it, expressing himself in ways that seem simultaneously unbelievable and unnatural. It's his thing, I suppose. Even if some find his aggressive thigh-grabbing a little much. Having left Microsoft,...
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

GM's new business model turns carmaker into software company: 'A potential game-changer'

General Motors' transition to all-electric vehicles will transform the century-old automaker into a software company that just happens to make hardware: cars. In the new business model, the cars will be a platform to deliver GM-developed software to offer consumers services beyond their vehicle. Services that can be used in their homes and other areas of their lives, GM leaders say.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Dennis Holt's Next New Agency Model: MatrixPoint

Dennis Holt, and some of the top executives of the independent media services agency he founded -- U.S. International Media (USIM) -- have quietly incubated a new agency model they believe is the future of advertising and have spun it off as its own company. The new age agency, Irvine,...
IRVINE, CA
mediapost.com

Omnicom Media Group Buys Jump 450 Media

Omnicom Media Group has acquired Jump 450 Media, a performance marketing agency focused on customer acquisition that the holding company intends to use as the foundation for a dedicated performance media platform. The company will continue to be led by its current management team, headed by Co-Founder and CEO Shaun Sheikh.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy