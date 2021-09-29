Microsoft GM Steve Sirich To Leave Company

Employee leave platform company Cocoon announced recently that it raised $20 million in Series A funding. These are the details. New employee leave platform Cocoon has publicly launched recently with the first full-suite software solution to completely eliminate the heavy lift from complex leave processes employers and employees are subject to today. The Cocoon platform was designed to address every type of employee leave (i.e. parental, medical, caregiver, bereavement, or any other type) across all 50 states, handling everything from compliance to claims management to payroll calculations. And it factors in state, federal, company, and insurance benefits accordingly to demystify, simplify and streamline the leave experience for both employees and HR teams. By doing so, Cocoon empowers companies to better support their team members and alleviates the stress that employees feel around taking time off to deal with often unexpected life changes, such as managing a serious health condition or taking care of a sick family member.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO