NHL

Devils Preseason Underway Against The Capitals

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

1. Look out for the Sharangovich-Hughes-Holtz line. Let's see how the chemistry is with inserting Alexander Holtz into the Devils top line. Holtz is hungry and could shine tonight. 2. Jonathan Bernier is starting in goal with Nico Daws backing him up. Here's hoping that the Devils have depth at...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Open Sesame!

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It’s been a very long time since the Bell Centre was full to the brim and if TVA’s report is true, soon 21,302 fans will be admitted in hockey’s mecca. Of course, all those in attendance will need to be double vaccinated and be able to show their vaccination proof. This will be very welcome news for Geoff Molson and co. as it will make the team much more profitable. I assume that also means that fans won’t have to be separated in 500-people sections meaning that the Tricolore Sports shop will be accessible to all. We should have confirmation when health minister Christian Dubé leads the press conference at 1:00 PM.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sisyphus and the Week Ahead

In Greek mythology, the god of the underworld, Hades, sentenced Sisyphus to roll a boulder uphill for all of eternity as punishment for cheating death twice. The torture was designed to punish Sisyphus for the hubristic belief that he could outsmart Zeus and the pantheon of other Greek gods. The...
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Breaking down what we’ll learn from the preseason

Tomorrow players will lace up skates, fans will be in the bleachers, and reporters will have their notepads out ready to ask the hard questions. Washington Capitals training camp will be underway and despite little to no changes over the offseason, there’s still plenty we have to learn over the next six exhibition games.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Here We Go

Hockey time in Tennessee is quickly approaching, and we will finally have the opportunity to view this revolutionized Preds team in action. I have read your comments and understand the frustration, confusion, or indifference with both the team in addition to the lack of writing the last month and a half. Since the Expansion Draft and absent a few anticipated signings, there really has not been much news from 500 Broadway that I found to be substantively impactful for the current situation the Preds find themselves in. For better or for worse? Only time will tell. But with training camp and pre-season underway and the opening night versus the Seattle Kraken on October 14, speculation will soon turn to reality. I remain quite optimistic but where this optimism will lead remains unknown. On paper this team is mehh with Vegas predicting the Preds to finish with 84.5 points for the season and seventh in the Central Division, only over the new Central Division Arizona Coyotes. However, the on paper mehh also comes along with some bona fide players like Duchene, Johansen, Forsberg, Josi, and others (save your personal thoughts on these for now). On the other hand, there is a wide-open gap for young players to fill the roles and take advantage of the chances they are given. The latter of which consume a large part of the roster that will keep them fighting night in, night out.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood confirms he's unvaccinated against COVID-19

Editor's note: With overwhelming consistency, research has shown vaccinations against COVID-19 are safe and effective. Residents of Canada who are looking to learn more about vaccines, or the country's pandemic response, can find up-to-date information on Canada's public health website. New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood confirmed Tuesday he's the...
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Top 3 storylines heading into the preseason

Washington Capitals hockey is (kind of) back. The team takes on the Boston Bruins tonight in the first preseason game. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. We’ve previewed the game and already made some bold predictions. Now it’s time to digest the top 3 storylines. #3 The situation at center.
NHL
audacy.com

5 thoughts on Bruins’ win over Capitals in preseason opener

The Bruins opened their preseason Sunday night with a 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. The Bruins' top players did not travel to Washington, with the team instead focusing on its depth players and prospects this early in the preseason. Here are five (really six) thoughts from the game:. 1....
NHL
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Hopeful Takeaways from Preseason Opener against Panthers

For the first time since 2019 the Nashville Predators got some crucial preseason action under their belts as they took on the Florida Panthers in a Sunday doubleheader. When you consider how new and young this Nashville Predators team is, getting preseason games is amplified in importance more so than your more experienced veteran teams, like the Panthers.
NHL
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Devils

After the young prospects got a good skate in during the Capitals' preseason-opening shootout loss to the Bruins on Sunday evening, Washington stays home to welcome the New Jersey Devils for a Wednesday night showdown at Capital One Arena. Both the Capitals' young center prospects, Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael,...
NHL
NHL

Devils Open Preseason Schedule Tonight in Washington | PRE-GAME STORY

Read the game preview and get lineup updates for tonight's preseason contest between the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals. The Devils open the preseason tonight in Washington against the Capitals. You can watch the game on MSG+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below...
NHL
chatsports.com

Five stars of the Flyers’ preseason debut against the Islanders

We’re back, folks! Hockey is back and the Flyers kicked off the preseason in perhaps the most Flyers way possible—with an exciting comeback to tie the game and a prompt loss in overtime—last night against the Islanders. The result was a tough one, but we remind ourselves that it was the first game back after all, and a lot of rust is being shaken off. Expectations are manageable here, so we’re focusing on a pretty simple question as we ease into the preseason—who looked sharp right out of the gate?
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals Top Center Prospects Take Stage in Preseason Opener

Capitals top center prospects take stage in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For as much as been talked about of the Capitals’ youth on the NHL roster, and lack of it, over the last few months and years, fans got a nice change of pace Sunday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Takeaways From Capitals’ First Preseason Game

Just over four months after the Boston Bruins ended the Washington Capitals‘ season on Capital One Arena ice in Game 5 of the 2021 playoffs last May, the two teams kicked off their 2021-22 season with a preseason tilt Sunday night. Ultimately the Bruins recorded a 3-2 shootout victory, as Jacob DeBrusk scored a goal for Boston in regulation, as well as the deciding goal in the shootout.
NHL

