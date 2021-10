King of Grace Lutheran Church in Waukon will be hosting a dedication service for its new location that has been recently remodeled at 635 Ninth Street NW. Although delayed from its originally planned date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has now set the dedication service for its new church building for this Sunday, October 3 at 3 p.m. The event will include an open house and meal to follow, and all are welcome to attend.

WAUKON, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO