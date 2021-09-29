CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesco Lets UK-Spain Train Take the Strain to Counter Trucker Crisis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco plans to expand its use of a train service to bring goods from Spain into the country which helped it cut emissions and protect deliveries through a truck drivers' shortage, its CEO told Reuters. Ken Murphy said in an interview for the upcoming...

Arkansas Online

Britain extends visas for foreign truckers until '22 amid crisis

LONDON -- Britain's government, under increasing pressure to ease a truck driver shortage and supply-chain issues that have left many supermarket shelves depleted and gas pumps dry, said Saturday that it was extending the temporary visas being offered to thousands of foreign truck drivers into next year. It also said...
insideevs.com

Tesco Takes Top Spot For UK Charging At Supermarkets

Tesco is the UK supermarket chain with the greatest proportion of stores that offer customers electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities. That’s according to new research from electric car website Electriying.com, which has ranked the UK’s biggest supermarkets in order of EV-friendliness. Tesco topped the list, with almost half (45 percent)...
Reuters

UK trucker shortage tows inflation in its wake

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - One way to stop a run on a bank is to drive a lorry-load of cash up to the front door and unload it in full public view. When the panic is caused by a shortage of drivers, as is the case at Britain’s petrol stations, that solution is not available. Handing out temporary visas to foreign hauliers or drafting in the army minimises the short-term disruption. The only long-term solution – sharply higher wages for truckers – puts further fire under inflation.
theedgemarkets.com

Johnson forced into trucker visa U-turn with UK in crisis

LONDON (Sept 26): Boris Johnson caved in to industry demands to issue visas to foreign truck drivers, as a crisis that has led to empty supermarket shelves and panic-buying at gas stations threatens to undermine his government. Amid warnings of shortages through Christmas, the government said late on Saturday it...
Ken Murphy
UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall...
WRAL News

UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

LONDON — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that...
KEYT

UK looks abroad to ease trucker shortage amid run on gas

LONDON (AP) — In a U-turn, Britain says it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have caused empty supermarket shelves, long lines at gas stations and shuttered petrol pumps. The Conservative government had resisted easing immigration rules, despite warnings from businesses that the driver shortage could lead to a Christmas without turkey or toys for many British families. It said Saturday it was acting because of the “exceptional circumstances this year.” The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of European Union workers following Britain’s departure from the bloc.
audacy.com

UK eyes visa change to ease trucker drought amid run on gas

LONDON (AP) — In a U-turn, the British government is expected to ease visa rules for truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have triggered long lines at gas stations and some shuttered pumps. The government said late Friday it was “looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate...
International Business Times

Delivery Robots Take The Strain Out Of Shopping In UK Town

It's famous for its roundabouts and statues of concrete cows. But the English town of Milton Keynes now has another claim to fame -- a trundling army of shopping delivery robots. The six-wheeled automated vehicles, launched three years ago, barely get a second glance as they ply the residential streets,...
The Independent

UK plans protest crackdown after eco group blocks highways

The British government said Tuesday it will bring in tough new laws against disruptive protesters, after environmental campaigners blocked roads, highways and bridges to highlight climate change.Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would “close down the legal loopholes” used by protesters, whom she labeled “criminals.”She said “freedom to protest is a fundamental right … but it must be within the law.”Patel said she would increase maximum penalties for disrupting a motorway, create powers to stop some protesters traveling around the country and create a new offense of “interference with key infrastructures” such as roads, railways and the press.Insulate...
The Independent

Tesco expected to post positive results amid HGV and labour crisis

Tesco is set to reveal it has weathered the worst of the ongoing HGV and labour crisis when it updates the City next week with its half-year results.Analysts say that the grocery giant is likely to avoid the disruption seen at some of its competitors as bosses up the pay rates for drivers and offer bonuses to new recruits.All eyes will also be on the banking division to see if it can improve on a poor performance earlier in the year, they added.We wonder if Tesco has managed to keep sales pushing forward in the second quarter – especially online...
The Independent

Pasta shortages at Tesco and Sainsbury’s after dire wheat harvest attributed to climate change

Empty pasta shelves in Tesco and Sainsbury’s are a result of catastrophic wheat harvest attributed to climate change, providers have said.Extreme dry weather has led to severe shortages in durum wheat, causing prices to soar by 90-100 per cent amid worldwide supply problems.Droughts and record temperatures have had devastating effects on crop turnover on Canadian farms, a major producer of the key pasta ingredient.With temperatures reaching a record 46.9C in June, farmers are now down 40-50 per cent on crop.Heavy rain and flooding, coupled with an early spring and a dry summer in France and Italy, also reduced the quality...
US News and World Report

UK Eases Travel Restrictions Further by Slashing 'Red List'

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Thursday that it is to relax travel rules further next week, a move that will open up many long-distance holiday destinations to travelers for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year and half ago. As well as dramatically...
The Independent

Morrisons seeks to hire 3,000 workers ahead of Christmas

Morrisons is to hire 3,000 extra workers to help the supermarket chain deal with Christmas demand.The retailer said it is looking to recruit new staff for its distribution centres and manufacturing sites across the country ahead of the festive season amid a challenging retail backdrop.Food suppliers and trade bodies have stressed that the Christmas period could be challenging due to labour shortages and disruption further down the supply chain.This year’s Christmas festivities are also anticipated to be busier than usual as customers try to make up for last year’s restricted celebrations and hold multiple gatherings with their friends and family,...
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
AFP

French police cause misery for migrants in Calais: HRW

French police are inflicting misery on migrants in the northern port of Calais, routinely tearing down their tents and forcing them to wander the streets as part of a deterrence policy, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report Thursday. "If the aim is to discourage migrants from gathering in northern France, these policies are a manifest failure and result in serious harm," Benedicte Jeannerod, France director at Human Rights Watch, said.
