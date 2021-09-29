Against former teammate, D'Andre Swift ready to 'turn up my game even more'
Swift is being used like a starter, just as the Lions promised. He’s tied for sixth in the NFL in touches and he’s second among running backs in receptions.www.audacy.com
Swift is being used like a starter, just as the Lions promised. He’s tied for sixth in the NFL in touches and he’s second among running backs in receptions.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.https://www.audacy.com/971theticket
Comments / 0