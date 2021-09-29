CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Against former teammate, D'Andre Swift ready to 'turn up my game even more'

By Will Burchfield
Swift is being used like a starter, just as the Lions promised. He’s tied for sixth in the NFL in touches and he’s second among running backs in receptions.

NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: I certainly think you’ll see a lot more of D’Andre Swift

Lions running back D'Andre Swift leads the team in rushing yards and receptions and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be at much risk of falling behind on either front in the weeks to come. Swift has not started any of the team’s first three games, which he says is not...
NFL
numberfire.com

D'Andre Swift (groin) active for Lions in Week 3

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Swift is dealing with a groin ailment, but he'll now have played through two straight questionable tags in spite of the injury. Expect him to be in a timeshare with Jamaal Williams once again in the backfield.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: D’Andre Swift could get more involved in the Detroit Lions’ passing game

After Monday night’s loss, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he believed the team had enough talent in their receiving corps to hang with good offensive teams like the Green Bay Packers. Campbell replied that he believes the team has the talent, but they’re still trying to figure out where each wide receiver is best served for this offense.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions look to get playmaker D'Andre Swift involved earlier in games

Allen Park — Through two games, running back D'Andre Swift has been Detroit's second-leading receiver, catching 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. The problem is most of the production has come in the latter stages of games, when the Lions are already down multiple scores. Heading into this...
NFL
Georgia State
thedraftnetwork.com

D’Andre Swift Emerging As One Of NFL's Top Dual-Threat RBs

The Detroit Lions’ 2021 season is unfolding the way most analysts expected it would through three games. They’re in a transition year in life after Matthew Stafford and his replacement, Jared Goff, is playing like a winless starter. But amidst all the darkness is the emergence of running back D’Andre...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, D'Andre Swift affecting Week 3 start-sit decisions

Fantasy football owners have already gotten bad RB injury news this week, as Christian McCaffrey exited his Week 3 game early because of a hamstring injury. But we can't worry about that now -- we have to look forward to Sunday's action. Unfortunately, Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) are both "doubtful," and even worse, Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, and D'Andre Swift have dreaded "questionable" tags. Henderson seems more doubtful and Swift feels more probable, but Cook is the true game-time decision that everyone will be watching. While you wait to see if Cook is playing, we'll be updating this article with the latest news you can make your Week 3 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions with confidence.
NFL
Yardbarker

D'Andre Swift Leads NFL RBs in Receiving Yards

The Lions have to be pleased with the production of D'Andre Swift to start the 2021 season. For starters, in Week 3, the second-year running back posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.1, the highest mark of any Lions offensive player for the week. Along with that, the Georgia...
NFL
The Oakland Press

D’Andre Swift has ‘earned’ opportunity to start says Dan Campbell

Though running back D’Andre Swift has been a big part of the Detroit Lions’ offense in the first three games of the 2021 season, he has not been the starter at running back in any. Moving forward, however, head coach Dan Campbell said Swift has earned the opportunity to be...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions' big lesson vs. Ravens: Get D'Andre Swift the ball even more

Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and looks at players who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Ford Field. Three up. RB D’Andre Swift: The Lions had nothing cooking on offense until they fed Swift the ball early...
NFL
