CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Estrin, Bernice

Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice “Bunny” Estrin (nee Tiktin), 90, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Cleveland. Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Irv and Hilda Tiktin; by her brother, Dr Aaron Tiktin; and by her husband, Mandel (Manny) Estrin, and dear companion, Marvin Robbins. She leaves behind beloved companion, Charles “Chuck” Barrish; and cherished children Marvin (Doreen) of California, Howard (Cindy) of Pennsylvania and Robin Estrin (Robert) Schoenewald. She was the adoring Bubby of David, Jaclyn, Matthew and Scott (Michelle); dearest great-grandmother of Gabriella and Isabella Estrin; dear sister of Harriet (David) Stolmack of Colorado; and loved by many cousins and extended family.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate poised to stave off debt crisis

The Senate appeared poised to stave off a debt ceiling crisis of its own making on Wednesday after Democrats said they could accept a surprise offer from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt limit for two months. McConnell made the offer shortly before the Senate was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Friendship, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Scott, OH
Cleveland, OH
Obituaries
City
California, OH
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy