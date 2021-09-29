Estrin, Bernice

Bernice “Bunny” Estrin (nee Tiktin), 90, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Cleveland. Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Irv and Hilda Tiktin; by her brother, Dr Aaron Tiktin; and by her husband, Mandel (Manny) Estrin, and dear companion, Marvin Robbins. She leaves behind beloved companion, Charles “Chuck” Barrish; and cherished children Marvin (Doreen) of California, Howard (Cindy) of Pennsylvania and Robin Estrin (Robert) Schoenewald. She was the adoring Bubby of David, Jaclyn, Matthew and Scott (Michelle); dearest great-grandmother of Gabriella and Isabella Estrin; dear sister of Harriet (David) Stolmack of Colorado; and loved by many cousins and extended family.