Why Lived Experience Matters

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpathy cannot always replace lived experience; people who have been through something know the nuances of dealing with it. By claiming to understand what people are going through, we sometimes hurt them by offering misguided solutions. We cannot always judge people who have been through different experiences in life by...

Thrive Global

Bridging The Gap: Why Loneliness Matters

You’ve likely experienced it at some point in your life: sitting around all day with nothing to do, staring at a screen’s cold glow, trying to scroll away boredom while wishing someone would ask you to get out and do something. In these moments, it is often easy to feel alone, as if the weight of isolation has negated the ability to connect with anyone in a meaningful way. For many in Gen-Z, these feelings of isolation are not just fleeting experiences but have, unfortunately, become the norm. With the influx of apps designed to put our social interactions in the digital realm, many young adults are getting fewer and fewer opportunities to build sincere relationships. When you factor in a global pandemic that saw much of the world in forced isolation, for many young adults, creating and maintaining meaningful relationships has felt like an impossible task.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Why doesn’t rationality seem to matter anymore?

Excerpted from “Rationality: Why It Seems Scarce and Why It Matters” by Steven Pinker, Johnstone Family Professor of Psychology. Rationality ought to be the lodestar for everything we think and do. (If you disagree, are your objections rational?) Yet in an era blessed with unprecedented resources for reasoning, the public sphere is infested with fake news, quack cures, conspiracy theories, and “post-truth” rhetoric. We face deadly threats to our health, our democracy, and the livability of our planet. Though the problems are daunting, solutions exist, and our species has the intellectual wherewithal to find them. Yet among our fiercest problems today is convincing people to accept the solutions when we do find them.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Build a More Compassionate Mind

Compassion is good for your brain and your body. When we respond to ourselves and others with awareness, courage, kindness, and love, we can navigate life’s challenges effectively, together. Ways to build a more compassionate mind include breathing and meditation practices and journal exercises. Our brains are organized around nurturing...
MENTAL HEALTH
babson.edu

Extreme Entrepreneurship and Why It Matters

In Lahore, Pakistan, during a wave of fundamentalist terrorism, a mother named Aysha keeps her bookstore running, selling Western secular titles, and, in doing so, defies unscrupulous businessmen, bullying, and outsiders’ stereotypes. In Lima, Peru, during a civil war, a student named Liliana starts a pioneering school in the slums...
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Stories of Our Lives and 'The Human Condition'

"The human condition" is used ironically to refer to the state of being a human, with both the wondrous and the woeful feelings we experience. We are the only species that can describe in words and works of art our perceptions, thoughts, and feelings to ourselves and to others. We...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Trauma Bonding in the Digital Age

Acknowledge you experienced a "trauma bond" relationship. The ability to identify and label our negative experiences is crucial for healing. Figure out what drew you to this dynamic. Work on examining the underlying causes that drew you to a trauma bond dynamic. Take a break from all social media and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Social Costs of Seeking Solitude

People differ in the extent to which they enjoy spending time alone. A series of studies was conducted to examine how people judge (and act towards) those who enjoy solitude. People are more likely to ostracize those who enjoy solitude, but this ostracism can negatively affect solitude-seekers. In 2014, a...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Difference Between Reacting and Responding

Semantics are important because words act as a powerful lens through which we perceive, interpret, and analyze our world. Reactions driven by our amygdala are grounded in our survival instinct where there is no time to deliberate. What worked on the Serengeti doesn't work in the 21st century, where the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Get to Know Yourself Better

Are you struggling to know yourself? Do you wonder what you are at the core? Might you want to get to know the many different parts of yourself better? In this article, we'll dive into some different areas of research to help you explore the many different parts of yourself—your values, beliefs, goals, emotions, and more. Exploring these different parts of yourself can help you feel more confident and sure of who you are.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Creatives Can Instantly Benefit from Journaling

Creativity can help people cultivate a positive mood. Journaling provides the maker with feedback by reflecting, recording, and revisiting creative sessions. The Emotion Diary calculates a range of positive and negative feelings and quantifies emotions, which allows for comparison. Two Truths and a Lie. I have kept a detailed journal...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Cultivating Compassion, Attention, and Gratitude

Evidence indicates that cognitive therapies, which involve learning to change thoughts, are among the most effective therapies available. Dr. Timothy Miller, a cognitive therapist, has explained how cultivating compassion, attention, and gratitude improves wellbeing. Compassion, attention, and gratitude do not arise naturally but can be learned and practiced to improve...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Myth of "Closure”

Closure first originated as a concept in perceptual psychology. Over recent decades, the term "closure" has crept into pop psychology, with vague, unsupported meanings. People high in need for closure tend to have rigid, authoritarian, and obsessive personality features. Closure was first introduced as a psychological concept in the early...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Holding Two Thoughts at the Same Time Is Hard and Important

Holding two opposing thoughts in our heads at the same time is the hardest and most important skill. Embracing the messy gray is crucial to making informed choices, growing in our relationships, and producing good work. Are COVID vaccines the only way forward, or do breakthrough infections render them useless?...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Do Some Conversations Work So Well?

Human conversation is an incredibly complex phenomenon, and it is remarkable how smoothly it usually works. Scholars who study communication have identified a variety of strategies we use for managing our interactions with others. We have very specific tactics for signaling our desire to yield or maintain the floor and...
psychologytoday.com

Getting Rational(ist)

How is language acquired by children? What capacities do children need in order to acquire language? Within the fields of psychology and linguistics, there have traditionally been two major, opposing camps. Linguists with a background in generative grammar typically advocate for a "rationalist" perspective of language acquisition, inspired principally by Leibniz and Descartes. This maintains that the structure of the language faculty is determined by genetically innate guidance. Properties of the environment serve to trigger innate structure-building mechanisms.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Re-Examining the Stages of Grief

Grief is an individual journey—but there is a map. The stages of grief are not only conscious feelings. They have an unconscious dimension in the shadow. As we attune to the shadow, grief becomes a rite of passage. With aging, a key part of our emotional repair is learning how...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
psychologytoday.com

Can a Person With Autism Fall in Love?

Widespread stereotypes suggest that people with autism are incapable of feeling romantic love. In reality, people with autism can experience romantic love and often attach considerable value to their close relationships. Difficulties in these relationships tend to involve an attachment to routines, social interaction challenges, and communication issues. Relationship management...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Ways We Love to Procrastinate—and How to Avoid It

Change of any kind takes mental discipline and emotional fortitude. Seven ways people procrastinate include waiting until the situation is more pressing, and waiting until the last minute. Sometimes people want others to complete their work so they can move forward with their lives; this is yet another procrastination excuse.
psychologytoday.com

Learning to Prioritize With ADHD

The fundamental principles of prioritizing are urgency and importance. The Eisenhower Matrix can be a useful prioritization tool for those living with ADHD. Tips for improving prioritization skills include assigning importance levels to your tasks and having an accountability buddy. Does it ever seem like you have too much to...
MENTAL HEALTH

