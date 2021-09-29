CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia’s Daintree Forest Has Been Returned to its Indigenous Owners

By Joe Price
Complex
 7 days ago

Australia's Queensland government has announced that it signed an agreement to return ownership of the Daintree rainforest to its indigenous owners, the New York Times reports.

www.complex.com

CBS News

One of the world's oldest rainforests has been returned to the Australian Aboriginal people who have lived there for millenniums

More than 395,000 acres from four of Australia's national parks was returned to the Aboriginal Eastern Kuku Yalanji people in a "historic" agreement, officials announced Wednesday. Among the land is tourist hotspot Daintree National Park, a roughly 2.2-million-acre rainforest that's part of Australia's Wet Tropics, which is a UNESCO World...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

The World’s Oldest Rainforest Was Just Handed Back to Its Indigenous Owners

The world’s oldest tropical rainforest has been given back to its traditional Indigenous owners in a historic deal with Australia’s Queensland state government. At a ceremony on Wednesday, the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people took formal ownership of the Daintree, a world heritage-listed rainforest in northern Australia that has been under sustained pressure from climate change, tourism, mining and logging. The handover includes nearly 400,000 acres of land.
