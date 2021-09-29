CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Cobb resigns from Bee Cave City Council; seat to remain open until May 2022

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Cobb resigned from the Bee Cave City Council on Sept. 19 and the council announced Tuesday night it would not be filling his seat until it comes up for election in May. The council discussed the vacant seat in executive session with a lawyer before coming to a decision. Mayor Kara King said that the city’s attorney advised the council not to fill the seat because of the ongoing lawsuit former Council Member Bill Goodwin filed against the council and its members regarding his removal from office in June 2020.

