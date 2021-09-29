CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Admits She Kept a ‘Game of Thrones’ Prop

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Before she won an Emmy for her role in Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham famously shamed Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. As Septa Unella, Waddingham walked the character through the streets in the nude, ringing a bell as she repeated, “Shame! Shame!” In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson show, Waddingham admitted she kept the integral bell prop after she filmed the show.

