‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Admits She Kept a ‘Game of Thrones’ Prop

On todays special episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly requests Joseph-Gordon Levitt’s best Axl Rose impression after hearing he sang “Since U Been Gone” as the Guns N’ Roses lead vocalist on “The Tonight Show.” Then, Hannah Waddingham’s words as the tyrannical nun ring forever in the ears of Cersei Lannister, and all “Game of Thrones” fans. Hannah now has the infamous shame bell for keeps, and explains to Kelly that it’s how she knew her character was really dead. And finally, you might think of Tia Mowry and her sister Tamera as the perfect twins from “Sister, Sister,” but she confesses they were actually cheaters in school! Tia dishes on the creative way they used to share answers on exams. All of this and more on todays episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, today at 3pm on The Gulf Coast CW.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO