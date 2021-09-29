CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Initiative hired Crystal Dynamics to help with Perfect Dark

Cover picture for the articleIt’s something we are hearing more often these days: making video games is difficult. And the job isn’t any easier during a pandemic and labor shortage. And while this reality is turning into a new normal, it is forcing many businesses to remain flexible in how they tackle their challenges. That’s exactly the thinking that led Xbox Game Studios developer The Initiative to hire Crystal Dynamics as a support studio for Microsoft’s upcoming Perfect Dark project, according to sources familiar with the move.

