Why The Initiative hired Crystal Dynamics to help with Perfect Dark

The Initiative has announced that Crystal Dynamics will join the development on Xbox's upcoming Perfect Dark reboot. Crystal Dynamics is best known as the developer behind games such as Marvel's Avengers, Tomb Raider, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The Initiative is a newer developer, having been founded in 2018, but it's also made up of a number of industry veterans, some of which have strong ties with Crystal Dynamics. The Initiative is headed by Darrell Gallagher, a former studio head for Crystal Dynamics, while Daniel Neuburger previously directed Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO