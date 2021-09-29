CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Local Afghan refugees living in New Jersey

fox5ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of refugees from Afghanistan are in the process of rebuilding their lives in the U.S. after escaping the country now controlled by the Taliban. FOX 5 NY looks at efforts in our area to help.

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 12

E-Man
5d ago

Rebuilding their lives. Really. How? With the legal tax paying American citizens dollars. Just like all these illegal undocumented immigrants coming in to this country. The legal tax paying American citizens are paying for them.

Reply
2
Related
telegram.com

New home, new lives: Afghan refugee family settles into Worcester after close escape

WORCESTER – Khalid Atayi was having a day like any other at his foodservice job in the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, when his life was turned upside down. As Taliban soldiers started taking over the city, Khalid's American boss told him to go home to his family, assuring him they would call for him later. The 26-year-old rushed home and waited with his wife, Shaista, and three kids – Khadija, Zahra and Abdul Rakhman.
WORCESTER, MA
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WSOC Charlotte

‘We have no housing’: Hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Charlotte need place to live

CHARLOTTE — Some local faith leaders are working overtime to find homes for hundreds of refugees coming from Afghanistan, given Charlotte’s already tight housing market. Stemming from the chaos of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, countless refugees are leaving their war-torn country. Roughly 200 men, women and children will arrive in the Queen City over the next few months with help from the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
shepherdexpress.com

MobCraft to Host Afghan Refugee Fundraiser

With more than 13,000 refugees from Afghanistan currently living in Fort McCoy, the army camp is housing the largest population of those who were able to relocate to the United States following the resurgence of the Taliban. Relocation for that many people is a daunting logistical challenge, and that is before the financial aspect of things are even taken into consideration. The Milwaukee Peace Corps Association are amongst the groups looking to lighten the burden of the refugees, and they’ll be raising funds and awareness on Thursday, October 21 at Mobcraft Beer Brewery and Taproom in Walker’s Point.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KGMI

Bellingham couple welcoming Afghan refugees to new home

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham couple are among local residents welcoming Afghan refugees to a new home. Dusty Gulleson and his wife bought a duplex and are renovating it for families fleeing the war-torn country. He tells KING 5 that they feel it’s their calling as Christians. “What we’re trying...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Fox#Taliban
New Haven Register

Afghan refugees likely to be housed in Norwalk

NORWALK — For some of the more than 300 Afghan refugees arriving in Connecticut in recent and upcoming weeks, Norwalk is expected to become home to some seeking asylum. “While we do not have an exact number, we would expect a portion of those refugees to be resettled in Fairfield County and in Norwalk,” city spokesperson Josh Morgan said Monday.
NORWALK, CT
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Agency to Assist Afghan Refugees [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

We have some new information to report on refugees from Afghanistan arriving in New Bedford. Not surprisingly, the Immigrant's Assistance Center (IAC) on Crapo Street in New Bedford will serve as the lead local organization. During a Townsquare Sunday interview this week, IAC President Helena DaSilva Hughes said the International...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
KQED

An Intergenerational Welcoming for Afghan Refugees

Since July, at least 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in California, with most settling in Northern California and the Bay Area. Since the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August, the pace of resettlement has ramped up, and many of the people supporting newly arrived refugees come from already-established communities of Afghan Americans in the Bay — who know what it means to be displaced and start anew.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FUN 107

New Bedford Preparing to Welcome Afghan Refugees, Says Mayor

NEW BEDFORD — As Afghan refugees start coming in to Massachusetts, New Bedford will likely be placing a number of families in the city, according to Mayor Jon Mitchell. "We've been working for several months to open up New Bedford more to refugees, and in particular Afghan refugees," he told WBSM's Phil Paleologos on Tuesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy