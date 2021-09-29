Local Afghan refugees living in New Jersey

With more than 13,000 refugees from Afghanistan currently living in Fort McCoy, the army camp is housing the largest population of those who were able to relocate to the United States following the resurgence of the Taliban. Relocation for that many people is a daunting logistical challenge, and that is before the financial aspect of things are even taken into consideration. The Milwaukee Peace Corps Association are amongst the groups looking to lighten the burden of the refugees, and they’ll be raising funds and awareness on Thursday, October 21 at Mobcraft Beer Brewery and Taproom in Walker’s Point.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO