NFL

10 potential trade targets for the Patriots at running back

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots just lost by far their most reliable pass-catching running back, so they may have to look into potential targets at the trade deadline. James White is out for the rest of the season with what’s being reported as a hip subluxation, a massive blow to the Pats offense as rookie quarterback Mac Jones loses one of his top safety valves. The Patriots may be able to replace his production internally or with a new addition, but it’ll be virtually impossible to replace White’s mix of dependability and leadership on and off the field. If J.J. Taylor isn’t ready to assume the kind of role White played as a receiver, runner, and pass protector on third downs, they may have to look elsewhere.

