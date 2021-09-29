CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-Cities Airport Welcomes New Airline Flying to Reno-Tahoe for $49

By Patti Banner
 7 days ago
If you've ever needed an excuse to go on vacation, a pandemic is it! As our Tri-Cities are growing, the airport in Pasco is also expanding. A popular west coast vacation destination has been added to the line up of flights each week. ExpressJet Airlines will launch three new flights weekly to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning October 24th. The service will be marketed using the name aha!, a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.

