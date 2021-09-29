CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s soccer ties against Boise State in the second game of the season

By Melanie Mendez
Cover picture for the articleNevada soccer ties 0-0 after going into double overtime against the Boise State Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 26. Nevada entered the game 0-1 in conference play, and Boise was 1-0. In the first half, junior forward Gabby Brown had a quick shot at 00:26 which went out left. Boise had control of the ball for most of the first half. They had 10 shots at goal while Nevada only had the one by Brown. Junior midfielder Morgan Stone contributed three shots for Boise. At the end of the half, no team scored.

