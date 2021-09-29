CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Facebook to highlight positive Instagram impact on teens in Senate hearing -testimony

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Facebook Inc plans to highlight internal research that shows teenage girls felt better after using its Instagram app during a Senate hearing to be held on Thursday, according to the company’s prepared testimony seen by Reuters. The social media giant has been under fire for the past week...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
Grazia

A Photographer Deleted Her Friend’s Wedding Pictures In Front Of Them After Getting Annoyed - And It’s Divided The Internet

Another day, another viral .. Forum 'Am I the Asshole' (an online space to find out if you are in the wrong in an argument) was buzzing with over 2,000 comments. The engagement stems from user Icy Reserve 6995 story and question. The user posed the question’ Am I the asshole for deleting my friend’s wedding pictures in front of them?’ Now, this statement without context does sound very savage – but let’s get into the story for a fair understanding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
boropark24.com

Investigation Reveals that 1,000 Facebook Employees Reads WhatsApp Messages that May be Harmful to Others

The privacy promised by WhatsApp, which often proclaims its “end-to-end encrypted” messaging service, may not be as ironclad as the company claims. New users who sign up for WhatsApp are informed that “your messages and calls are secured so only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or listen to them, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp,” however ProPublica, a non-profit news agency that investigates issues of public interest, reported, “Those assurances are not true.”
INTERNET
People

Senator Posed as 13-Year-Old Girl on Instagram to Reveal 'Dark Places' Teens Can Go with a 'Finsta'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal discussed his office's research during a hearing about the effects social media can have on young people's mental health and well-being. A quick glance at Sen. Richard Blumenthal's verified Instagram account shows he knows how to take a selfie. But to find out what it's like for a 13-year-old girl to use the social media app, he and his staff created a fake account and posed as one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Execs ‘Shocked’ by Zuckerberg Plan to Artificially Boost Flattering News Stories, Says Report

If you’ve spotted a bunch of stories on your Facebook newsfeed that make Mark Zuckerberg look like one of the coolest guys on Earth, a report from The New York Times might help explain why. The newspaper reports it has obtained details of the social network’s new plan to fix its image problem, and it’s said to include the artificial boosting of pro-Facebook stories on the newsfeeds of its billions of users. The NYT’s sources said the plan—known internally as “Project Amplify”—was personally signed off on by Zuckerberg, and even involved pushing pro-Facebook news items written by Facebook staff. According to the Times, some executives were “shocked” by the proposal when it was put forward in January. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne denied to the Times that its approach has shifted, saying: “People deserve to know the steps we’re taking to address the different issues facing our company—and we’re going to share those steps widely.”
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
The Independent

Reporter’s headband on morning politics show raises eyebrows

A reporter’s headgear on a Sunday TV appearance has drawn a mix of amused and baffled reactions on social media.Jeff Horwitz, a technology reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wore a bizarre combination of a grey suit and matching grey headband for his interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.His media appearance was originally meant to be about an internal dynamic at Facebook in which the company’s executives are pushing back against any suggestion that the company may be contributing to the negative discourse prevalent across the US and other countries where it is popular.By the time it hit Twitter,...
FACEBOOK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Reuters#Facebook Inc#The Wall Street Journal
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
CBS News

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Her name is Frances Haugen. That is a fact that Facebook has been anxious to know since last month when an anonymous former employee filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints say Facebook's own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest—but the company hides what it knows. One complaint alleges that Facebook's Instagram harms teenage girls. What makes Haugen's complaints unprecedented is the trove of private Facebook research she took when she quit in May. The documents appeared first, last month, in the Wall Street Journal. But tonight, Frances Haugen is revealing her identity to explain why she became the Facebook whistleblower.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by widespread outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were hit by a massive outage Monday, impacting potentially tens of millions of people as users flocked to other networks to sound off. "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said on Twitter, echoing similar statements from Instagram and WhatsApp.
INTERNET
UPI News

Whistleblower: Facebook harms kids, stokes division, weakens democracy

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in the Senate on Tuesday that the social media company has long known about misinformation and hate speech on the platform and negative impacts on young users. At the hearing, called "Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower," Haugen explained...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy