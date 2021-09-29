CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehran Stock Exchange CEO resigns following discovery of Bitcoin miners in basement

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli Sahraee, the chief executive officer of the Tehran Stock Exchange since 2018, has reportedly resigned after the discovery of cryptocurrency mining rigs in the building. According to a report from the country’s state-run media, the Islamic Republic News Agency, Tehran Stock Exchange, or TSE, market vice president Mahmoud Goudarzi will be leading the company following the departure of Sahraee. The change in leadership seems to be the result of “a number of miners” being discovered in the basement of the TSE building located in the district of Sa'adat Abad.

