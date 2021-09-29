Tehran Stock Exchange CEO resigns following discovery of Bitcoin miners in basement

Bitcoin Difficulty Ribbon is expected to soon flip positive as more miners come online, following a bearish capitulation. Bitcoin has seen several rallies in 2021, but generally, according to the Bitcoin Difficulty Ribbon, it has been bearish recently, evidenced by miners going offline. As with all trends, several rallies, corrections or pullbacks where the trends appear to reverse, only to resume the original trend over a period of time, are part and parcel of both bullish and bearish markets. Bitcoin is now 120 days into the recovery. This is similar to the bear market that occurred in 2018, where $250B was wiped off the market value of Bitcoin, sending it to $3000. The price took 164 days to recover.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO