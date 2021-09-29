CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaming Wars: "Certified Lover Boy" vs. "Donda"

By Melanie Mendez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the very first glance, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” and Kanye’s “Donda” are comically opposite from each other. The cover of Drake’s new album (put together by noted pot-stirrer Damien Hirst) gives the impression that it was created by someone who was given a very poor briefing on Warhol, while Kanye’s is simply pitch black. The cover art is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to just how different these albums are.

