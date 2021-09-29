Streaming Wars: “Certified Lover Boy” vs. “Donda”

A month ago Kanye West released his latest album, Donda. A week later Drake released his latest album, Certified Lover Boy. We’re meant to read a furious rivalry into these near release dates. Kanye and Drake are fighting again. Todd Rundgren says he worked on Donda but grew disillusioned with West as his contributions languished and a firm release never materialized. “Drake was running the whole process,” Rundgren said in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. “[Kanye] was too afraid that Drake would one-up him, so he hurried up and released the album the weekend before Drake could get his out.” So the latest chapter in the Kanye vs. Drake contest began with signs of the inevitable retreat. The day after CLB dropped, Drake leaked Kanye’s song “Life of the Party,” whose lyrics include a tirade against Drake. Why did Drake do this? Who knows. Who cares?

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO