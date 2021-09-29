CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield explores changes to snow emergency threshold

By Raymond T. Rivard ray.rivard@apgecm.com
 7 days ago

Pilot program would increase the threshold from 2 to 4 inches. The importance of being able to get out quickly after a winter snow storm cannot be underestimated in Minnesota. “Water quality or snow plowing? When it comes to resident pride in city services, it usually comes down to how good the water tastes or how well the streets are plowed after a winter storm in Richfield,” stated Neil Ruhland, the city’s communications and engagement manager.

