UnionHerald Plays of Week: Andover, Anoka football offenses roll in wins; Birkmeier and Nelson stand out at Mega Meet

A thunderous start continued for Andover football, as the Huskies put up 42 first-half points en route to a 49-21 homecoming win over St. Francis Sept. 24. Andover is now 4-0, scoring 42 or more points in three games and at least 28 in all four, ranked second in Class 5A. Connor Develice was 19-of-25 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores, with Evan Kalmes, Ben Audette and Luke Dehnicke each catching a touchdown pass. Caden Wheeler added 94 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Jaxon Skogquist threw three touchdown passes for the Saints, two to Isaac Vincent and one to Simon Young.