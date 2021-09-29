CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombia’s avocado boom has environmental consequences

By Megan Janetsky
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2014, avocado consumption around the world has exploded. And farmers in Colombia have been converting their crops over to the lucrative plant. But as Megan Janetsky reports, avocado cultivation can have a devastating impact on forests and water quality, and even further climate change.

