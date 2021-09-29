Colombia’s avocado boom has environmental consequences

Laredo, TX — Integrated Design-Build firm A M King and Mission Produce Inc., global leader in the worldwide avocado business, celebrated the grand opening of Mission’s largest forward distribution center on Wednesday, September 29. A M King provided property consulting for the Oxnard, CA-based company and designed and built the 262,000-square foot facility, which includes cold storage, ripening, processing, and packaging space. The building is located in Laredo’s Pinnacle Industry Center on 32.6 acres adjacent to the Rio Grande River and the Mexican Border. The new facility, which holds the distinction of being the largest avocado plant in North America, will allow the company to capitalize on the continued popularity of its signature product in the nation’s busiest land port.
