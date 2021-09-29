Colombia’s avocado boom has environmental consequences

Australia has announced that by the end of 2021, it will no longer send asylum-seekers to Papua New Guinea, formally ending its controversial offshore detention policy there. But Australia will continue the practice on the Pacific island of Nauru. Many of those asylum-seekers intercepted at sea had spent up to eight years in Papua New Guinea. In its waning days, the Obama administration struck a deal to resettle about 1,200 asylum-seekers from both offshore sites. Host Marco Werman gets an update on that resettlement with Ben Winsor, a native Australian based in Washington, DC, who founded the Ads Up Refugee Network to help those refugees arriving in the US from Australia's offshore detention camps.

