Health

WHO apologizes for sexual abuse by staff in DR Congo during Ebola outbreak

By Omar Duwaji
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization issued an apology for sexual abuse by staff members in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the 2018 Ebola outbreak. This followed a report which detailed 80 instances of abuse involving nearly 20 members of WHO staff. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Amy Costello, host of the “Tiny Spark” podcast, about how common sexual abuse is in the aid and development sector and what can be done to stop it.

www.pri.org

