For Arthur Smith’s Falcons, culture building comes alive in ugly win

Another Atlanta Falcons game, another ugly game to watch, but the only thing that makes this week different — it was a win for the Falcons. Say what you want about “a win being a win,” this was not a game where they answered any of the huge questions we had from the two weeks before — at least when it comes to the offense. The defense played relatively well, even though it was against a decimated New York Giants offense.

