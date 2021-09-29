Biden’s DACA strategy
Prevented from inserting immigration reform into the budget deal, Democrats are adding language to the Federal Register in an effort to preserve DACA, the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. The proposed rule seeks to protect nearly 800,000 immigrants who came to the US as children from being deported or losing their ability to work. The World's Daisy Contreras reports that the rule change is part of the Biden administration's effort to make good on their promise to create a path to citizenship.www.pri.org
