CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden’s DACA strategy

Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevented from inserting immigration reform into the budget deal, Democrats are adding language to the Federal Register in an effort to preserve DACA, the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. The proposed rule seeks to protect nearly 800,000 immigrants who came to the US as children from being deported or losing their ability to work. The World's Daisy Contreras reports that the rule change is part of the Biden administration's effort to make good on their promise to create a path to citizenship.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Path To Citizenship#Democrats#The Federal Register#World
eastcountymagazine.org

BIDEN TAKES STEPS TO PROTECT DREAMERS, AIMS TO REOPEN DACA APPLICATIONS

October 1, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – A federal district court judge in July declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program illegal in part because the Obama administration did not allow public comments by publishing the rule in the Federal Register. Judge Andre Hanen let stand the program for those already enrolled, but blocked new applications.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Rep. Michael McCaul: What Del Rio crisis tells us about Biden's immigration strategy

When the Trump administration left office on the morning of January 20, 2021 our southwest border was largely secure. The agreements negotiated by officials in the Trump administration with Mexico and the Central America countries had halted the uncontrolled flow of migrants into the United States. These agreements were complemented by an increase in resources for border and interior enforcement both in manpower and infrastructure. By closing these loopholes, the Trump administration took away power from criminal cartels and fortified our borders.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Poultry Site

US trade chief Katharine Tai to unveil Biden's China trade strategy on 4 October

Since taking office in March, Tai has been conducting a top-to-bottom review of Washington's China trade policy. US Joe Biden has kept in place tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports imposed by former president Donald Trump, but his administration has so far revealed little about how it will address what it calls China's non-market trade and subsidy practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Montanan

Biden administration rolls out new rule to bolster DACA as lawsuit continues

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a proposed new rule that would strengthen the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to protect undocumented people in the program from legal challenges. The proposed rule, announced by the Department of Homeland Security, would “preserve and fortify” the DACA program, an Obama administration-era initiative that protects from deportation […] The post Biden administration rolls out new rule to bolster DACA as lawsuit continues appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
KFDA

Biden administration to publish new rule reinstating DACA after court loss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - President Biden is trying to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA. A proposed rule to protect the program is set to be formally published today to address a federal judge’s concerns about the program. This summer, Federal Judge Andrew Hanen...
AMARILLO, TX
Washington Examiner

Top generals admit folly of Biden's 'over the horizon' Afghanistan counterterrorism strategy

Perhaps President Joe Biden's much-vaunted "over the horizon" Afghanistan counterterrorism strategy isn't that impressive after all?. Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, top U.S. officers confirmed as much. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff refuted Biden's Aug. 20 statement that al Qaeda has "gone" from Afghanistan. Instead, Gen. Mark Milley noted that "the Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization and still has not broken ties with al Qaeda."
U.S. POLITICS
KFOX 14

Biden aims to 'preserve and fortify' DACA amid legal challenges

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The Biden administration has moved to “preserve and fortify” protections for young undocumented immigrants after a federal court deemed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal, but legal experts say the responsibility still rests with Congress to resolve uncertainty that has lingered for nearly a decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Big Country News

Biden Administration Moves to Reissue DACA After Obama-era Version Struck Down by Court

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration released a proposed rule Monday to “preserve and fortify” protections for certain undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, after a Texas federal judge struck down an Obama-era version of the program. The Department of Homeland Security’s proposal would maintain the same eligibility criteria...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. expels nearly 4,000 Haitians in 9 days as Biden renews DACA efforts

New numbers show the U.S. deported nearly 4,000 Haitians from an encampment at the southern border over a nine-day period without allowing them to seek asylum. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is also renewing efforts to shield thousands of "Dreamers" from deportation and shore up the DACA program. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins "CBSN AM" with more.
IMMIGRATION
FOX26

Biden proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield 'Dreamers'

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, proposing to do so via regulation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The administration proposed a rule that attempts to...
U.S. POLITICS
borderreport.com

Biden administration trying to preserve, make DACA ‘bullet-proof’

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — In an effort to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, the Biden administration is proposing a new rule, but migrant advocates say it is in no way a permanent fix to help migrant children gain legal status. On Monday, the Department of Homeland...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy