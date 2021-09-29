China Belt and Road report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Harland-Dunaway
Cover picture for the articleChina's Belt and Road Initiative has lent billions to developing countries so they can undertake massive infrastructure projects, such as roads, ports and dams. Sounds like a good deal, except when a country defaults and has to cede the project to China, making it a debt trap. A new study by the College of William and Mary looks at how much debt China has racked up. The World's Marco Werman speaks to Brad Parks, who led the AidData research team.

