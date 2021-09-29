CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuban artist released from prison and forced into exile

By Carol Hills
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuban artist Hamlet Lavastida was arrested in late June on the charge of "instigation to commit a crime.” Over the weekend, he was transferred directly from a Havana prison to the José Martí International Airport and put on a plane to Poland with his partner, writer Katherine Bisquet. This freedom-in-exchange-for-banishment is the latest episode in the ongoing persecution of artists, journalists and intellectuals by Cuban authorities. Marco Werman speaks with Cuban artist and activist Tania Bruguera about this latest incident and what it means for dissidents in Cuba.

