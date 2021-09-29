Cassette tape of Lennon and Ono featuring unpublished song auctioned in Denmark

A cassette tape with a recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono and what’s believed to be an unpublished song has been auctioned off in Denmark for more than $58,000. The recording was made by four Danish teenagers in 1970 who interviewed the couple for their school newspaper and includes Lennon and Ono singing two songs, “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace,” which was never released.