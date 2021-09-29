Pair of Oregon defensive backs buy meal for student in need
A pair of Oregon football players saw a student in need earlier this week and didn't hesitate to ensure that need was met. Connor White, a University of Oregon undergrad, was unable to access his Duck Bucks (the school's on-campus dining currency) making him penniless and turned away by Panda Express staff at the Erb Memorial Union, Oregon's student union. White says he'd been having this issue for several days leaving him without food for that span. He admits panic began to set in, as he was unsure where or when his next meal would come from.247sports.com
