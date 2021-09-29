Pair of Oregon defensive backs buy meal for student in need

This week Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are in back in studio once again trying to make sense of the Pac-12 conference, with the top-two teams from our Pac-12 Power Rankings losing. Looking up and down both divisions, it appears that any program is capable of beating any other program (OK maybe not Colorado or Arizona) and that will likely means the chaos continues for the entire season. Does this mean the Pac-12 is once again out of the College Football Playoff race? We all know the answer to that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO