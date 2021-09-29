NYC doorman claims late building resident promised him third of estate

The doorman of a Manhattan building says a long-time resident promised to leave him a third of his estate after the employee helped him in his old age, new court papers show. Jose Rafael Padilla — the morning doorman at Midtown East’s 14 Sutton Place — says he’d known James Clayton Larmett, 69, and his wife, Linda, ever since he helped them move into the building 28 years ago, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Wednesday.