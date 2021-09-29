CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC doorman claims late building resident promised him third of estate

By Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe doorman of a Manhattan building says a long-time resident promised to leave him a third of his estate after the employee helped him in his old age, new court papers show. Jose Rafael Padilla — the morning doorman at Midtown East’s 14 Sutton Place — says he’d known James Clayton Larmett, 69, and his wife, Linda, ever since he helped them move into the building 28 years ago, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Wednesday.

Tuda Doggs
7d ago

Jose's story is plausible but he should have had the promise in writing or witnessed the revised will. He has nothing but a dead man's promise, nothing.

Amerisfinished
7d ago

aren't there verbal contracts? It would be hard to ask the guy to put that in writing. If he was doing these things out of the goidness of his heart he shouldn't expect anything. The guy could of left him something

J
7d ago

If it’s not in writing, legally it doesn’t matter what is claimed.

