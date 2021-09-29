CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates' Hoy Park: Sticks in near-everyday role

Park will start at third base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Cubs. Michael Chavis' return from the injured list Tuesday looked as though it might close Park's path to regular playing time, but Ke'Bryan Hayes' (wrist) move to the IL on Wednesday should allow both Chavis and Park to see steady work over the final five games of the season. Park will remain in the lineup Wednesday for the 11th time in 14 games after getting on base at a .366 clip over the prior 13 contests.

