Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Retreats to bench

 7 days ago

Garcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against St. Louis. Garcia went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's series opener, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Jackie Bradley will start in right field and bat seventh.

