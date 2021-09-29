Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Retreats to bench

As expected, Brewers outfield Avisail Garcia has hit the number of plate appearances needed to convert what was a team option for next season into a mutual option. Mutual options, as a reminder, are almost never executed by both parties involved — if a player plays well enough that a team would want to exercise its end of the deal, the player likely wants to test the open market; if a player plays poorly enough that taking the option year is his best option, the team is likely looking to move on.

