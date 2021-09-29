CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Iolanda Neto
Cover picture for the articleAfter a lackluster defeat at home to Man City, Chelsea will now face Juventus but will be confronting the club with a lineup marked by absences. N'Golo Kanté is out of commission due to a positive COIVD-19 test, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic will also have to continue resting injuries.

