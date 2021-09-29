Seahawks place Gerald Everett on COVID IR
In the offseason the Seattle Seahawks signed Gerald Everett to take over as the starting tight end. An athletic, big bodied player who could contribute in both the passing and the running game, and things appeared to be going according to plan in Week 1 of the season. Everett caught a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson in the season opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but as the Seattle offense has cooled in the past two weeks, so has Everett’s production.www.fieldgulls.com
