NFL

Jaguars Week 4 final injury report: Lambo, Robertson-Harris ruled OUT vs. Bengals

By James Johnson
 7 days ago
When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals they will be without two of their veteran leaders in defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and kicker Josh Lambo. Both were ruled out on the final injury report as Robertson-Harris continues to nurse an ankle injury (was limited Tuesday) and Lambo (who didn’t practice Tuesday) deals with a personal matter.

Veteran Adam Gotsis started in Robertson-Harris’ place Sunday against Arizona and that could be the case this week. He was one of the highest- graded players of that game with a 69.1 Pro Football Focus grade, and he was able to accumulate four tackles.

Starting in Lambo’s place will be Matthew Wright, who the Jags signed Monday to their practice squad. Thursday’s game will mark the fourth of his NFL career after he played in three with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Wright, who attended the University of Central Florida, will enter Thursday’s game 4-of-4 on field goal attempts with his longest being a 46-yarder.

As for the rest of the players on the injury report, cornerback Tre Herndon (knee), offensive tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder), and Andrew Norwell (ankle) all were full participants and didn’t surface in the status column.

The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury. Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that...
NFL
steelers.com

Week 3 Injury Report (Bengals)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it was no surprise they did so with some players sidelined in practice. The team went into last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders will several defensive starters out with injuries, while there were others that suffered in-game injuries that Coach Mike Tomlin indicated during his weekly press conference would affect them from a preparation standpoint.
NFL
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Bengals Game Today: Bengals vs. Steelers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

The following players have been ruled out for today’s game:. Xavier Su’a-Filo was ruled as doubtful on Friday’s injury report and that means it’ll be rookie second-rounder Jackson Carman starting at right guard. The Bengals offensive line has has its fair share of problems with Su’a-Filo in the lineup so throwing in a rookie against a ferocious group like the Pittsburgh defense should make for a rough afternoon.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jaguars: Best bets for Week 4

After an exciting win over the Steelers, it’s a quick turnaround for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they’re set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. This is Cincy’s only primetime game of the year so we know that Paul Brown Stadium will be rocking. Ahead of this game,...
NFL
#Jaguars#American Football#Lambo Robertson Harris#The Cincinnati Bengals#Pro Football Focus
Bengals.com

Bengals Weekly | Week 4 Vs. The Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the 2021 regular season. Here's everything you need to know, including features about the Ring of Honor, in this episode of Bengals Weekly.
NFL
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 4- Jaguars vs. Bengals

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 4. Thursday's game marks the second consecutive game for the Jaguars that No. 1 overall picks will be starting at quarterback as QB Trevor Lawrence (2021 No. 1 selection) and Bengals QB Joe Burrow (2020 No. 1 selection) are both slated to lead their respective teams.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 4: Bengals vs. Jaguars first half

The Cincinnati Bengals’ lone primetime game takes place tonight in the Queen City, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have invaded Paul Brown Stadium in search of their first win of the Urban Meyer era. The Bengals are looking to win their third game already this season after not hitting that mark until Week 15 of the 2020 season.
NFL
stripehype.com

Bengals vs. Jaguars: Who are the experts picking in Week 4?

The Cincinnati Bengals have their only primetime game of the season on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the first time this season, the stripes are favored to win in Week 4. According to WynnBet, the Bengals are 7.5-point favorites, which is a rather wide margin for the NFL.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL Week 4 injuries: Bengals’ Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates out Thursday vs. Jaguars; Dalvin Cook returns

Injuries are beginning to mount as we continue to push forward through the regular season. Some teams are dealing with quarterback injuries such as the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, while others have problems on defense. Below, we will examine all midweek injury reports around the NFL, and provide the final injury report for “Thursday Night Football.” If you are wondering about a player’s status in Week 4, this is the place to be.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Jaguars inactives: Chidobe Awuzie officially out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their Week 4 inactives. For the Bengals, here’s who will be out tonight. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo are officially inactive after being listed as doubtful to play. Rookie Jackson Carman gets another start in place of Su’a-Filo. Veteran cornerback...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

