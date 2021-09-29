CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Is it the man or the money?

By Bruce Mohl
commonwealthmagazine.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR SEVERAL YEARS, state transportation officials have raised objection after objection to the at-grade option for the narrow throat section of the I-90 Allston project running between Boston University and the Charles River. It was too expensive. It threatened the Charles River. It was an engineering impossibility. The Baker administration’s...

commonwealthmagazine.org

Comments / 0

 

commonwealthmagazine.org

Allston I-90 price tag $400m higher than in Nov.

This story has been corrected to state that the price tag is $400 million higher. STATE TRANSPORTATION officials put a $1.7 billion price tag on the Allston I-90 project on Wednesday, a figure that is $400 million higher than it was last November. The price reflects the decision made Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Here’s the Diehl with wacky Mass. politics

IT’S OFTEN HARD for outsiders to make sense of Massachusetts, where Democrats reign supreme but Republicans have dominated the governor’s office for more than three decades. Today’s development does little to help clear things up. The thumbnail version: A former Republican president who is deeply unpopular in the state has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two takes on Boston’s Municipal Harbor Plan

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey and the City Council are united in wanting a redo of the city’s Municipal Harbor Plan, but getting all of the stakeholders on the same page won’t be easy. Janey, in the heat of the preliminary election campaign for mayor, announced she was withdrawing the...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawmakers pressed to approve school building money

NORTHEAST METRO TECH, a vocational high school in Wakefield, is in dire need of replacement, according to Superintendent David DiBarri. The school has sought money from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, but even with a grant, the 12 communities it draws students from will still need to pay $176 million to rebuild it.
WAKEFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Poftak: T has some time to address finances

ACKNOWLEDGING IN THE WAKE of a tumultuous month that a series of safety improvements have been “not enough,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Tuesday that the agency’s long-term financial outlook remains strained and hinted that federal dollars may eliminate the need to rush through a solution. Poftak told WBUR’s...
BOSTON, MA
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton now a ‘war zone’ thanks to Pa.’s unenforceable, irresponsible fireworks law | Opinion

As our residents are well aware, the legalization of consumer fireworks in 2017 by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Legislature has resulted in fireworks activity well beyond the normal summer holiday celebrations. They have become a regular weeknight and weekend occurrence during the summer months. This use is illegal, as there is no place within the City of Easton to legally use consumer fireworks. Since 2017, community leaders, law enforcement, fire personnel, and residents have faced many sleepless nights worrying where these fireworks will land, how long they will be shot off and will they start a fire or cause injury?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Who’s keeping whom in check on Beacon Hill?

MASSACHUSETTS, the old adage goes, elects Republican governors to keep the free-spending Democrats on Beacon Hill in check. But lately it seems like the roles are reversed. Every chance Gov. Charlie Baker gets he pushes the Legislature to move faster to spend the $4.8 billion the federal government has given the state to deal with the fallout of COVID-19. He believes speed is of the essence to revive the economy and to set in motion transformative change. Top lawmakers are more cautious; they say such funding is extremely rare and they want to make the right choices.
POLITICS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Auditor Suzanne Bump chronicles dire state of infrastructure in Western Mass

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS have long bemoaned their standing in “a tale of two Commonwealths.” The urban, eastern part of the state, they say, sucks up most of the attention – and funding — on Beacon Hill, while wide swaths of Western Massachusetts, which deal with far different concerns, are often overlooked. The economic boom that has benefitted the Boston region in recent decades has largely bypassed the state’s four westernmost counties, where property values remain low and the population is aging as young people seek jobs elsewhere.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

No more Band-Aids on broken public health system

WE KNOW MASSACHUSETTS has a broken local public health system because our organizations represent the thousands of health directors, board of health members, public health nurses, and other staff and volunteers who have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic. Over the past 18 months, our members have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Why we need fare-free public transportation

Earlier last month, I spent two full weeks on public transit across Massachusetts. My mornings started the way they always do; racing to the Blue Line to get my son Mac to daycare on time. Then I kept going. I caught the commuter rail to Worcester, hopped the completely fare-free 41 bus from Lawrence to Lowell, jumped on the ferry from Boston to Hingham, and tried out the electric bikeshare across Springfield. I rode the NB9X bus connecting Fall River and New Bedford and the 28 bus from Roxbury to Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Senate leaders push mail-in voting, same-day registration

THE MASSACHUSETTS SENATE will vote next week on an expansive election reform package that includes same-day voter registration, permanent voting by mail, expanded early voting, and provisions to make it easier for incarcerated people to vote to cast their ballots. The package, backed by the Democratic state Senate leaders, includes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
commonwealthmagazine.org

Vaccines are a community responsibility

IT HAS BEEN over a month since our two unions announced support for vaccine mandates for 30,000 members across Massachusetts. Since then, we have seen a host of other employers come forward and join us – but not enough. We need more labor unions and employers to join us in being on the right side of history.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

With thoroughbreds missing, money piling up in race horse fund

A RECENT AUDIT of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission found no deficiencies, but Auditor Suzanne Bump said the agency could do a better job of collaborating with the Legislature and other organizations to address the horse racing industry here, including the use of casino revenues to support racing. The 2011 law...
ANIMALS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Don’t replace electric trolley buses in N. Cambridge

THE MBTA’S BUS electrification plans, which set a misplaced priority on replacing existing zero-emissions electric trolleybuses in North Cambridge, fail to respond to the urgent need to begin reducing emissions in environmental justice communities. Rather than make any bang for its investment buck by reducing emissions in communities like Chelsea, East Boston, Roxbury, Mattapan, and Dorchester, the T intends to replace one clean technology with another. This is a far cry from building back better.
QUINCY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plotting the future of the region’s power grid

DRIVE AROUND MASSACHUSETTS and you’d be hard pressed not to see a home with solar panels. Wind turbines are spinning over the Berkshires and coastal communities, with more planned for off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. It’s no secret that the region’s power system is undergoing a significant change.
NANTUCKET, MA

