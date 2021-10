Matt Nagy stood up and asked to wear the goat's horns. Whether he deserves them or not, many Bears supporters would be willing to let him have his way. Nagy described the offensive failures Sunday in a 26-6 loss to Cleveland as being of his own creation. The game plan that made possible a 6-of-20 debut for 68 yards by Justin Fields will not end up on the wall of that room in his house that he wall-papered with 2018 game plans.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO