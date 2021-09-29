2021 Awards for Excellence: Outstanding Employer Award

KCEOC CAP’s dedication to providing essential services to the underserved people of Southeast Kentucky was increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Essential services such as LIHEAP, crisis housing, youth crisis housing, rapid re-housing, head start and early head start classrooms, child development classes, weatherization, senior home care, at-risk children feeding services, meal delivery to senior citizens, housing counseling, home ownership programs, job training and placement services, and other services not only did not stop during the pandemic, but they were increased to serve even more clients. Every member and employee of KCEOC worked tirelessly to ensure the Community Action Promise was upheld no matter what obstacle they encountered; from LIHEAP staff processing curbside applications in March’s ice storm so that clients would not have their utilities disconnected, to the IT department working around the clock to ensure our clients could be served remotely during not only quarantine and ice storm, but also the floods that ravaged southeast Kentucky this past April, to the maintenance workers that came in at 4am to ensure the building was thoroughly disinfected and safe for our clients, to the weatherization crew working in 90 degree weather in full PPE to protect the homeowners, to the shelter staff working front line to protect the vulnerable homeless population, the career center working around the clock to assist over 15,000 people file for unemployment, to the case managers, that continued to help clients create change and remain dedicated to bettering their lives in uncertain and scary times, several clients have said that these interactions have helped them remain sober during the pandemic when fear, anxiety, and isolation would have made it easy to relapse.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO