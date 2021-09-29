Johnson Appointed Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

What was your route to the top? “The top” is somewhat of a misnomer because it means different things to different people. My definition of “the top” entails more of a metaphysical state of joy and satisfaction than becoming an equity partner at a major law firm or the president of a prestigious bar association. My route to becoming a partner at Arnold & Porter was a combination of hard work, courage, perseverance, a strong support network, sponsors (mostly white males) who invested in me, and God’s grace. My mantra is “To whom much is given, much is required.” I have a deep-seated commitment to doing that which is just and fair. If there is a recipe for “the route to the top,” I think those are tried and true ingredients.

