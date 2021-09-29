Johnson Appointed Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 265 to create the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in the Governor’s office. This new internal office, led by Jayné Johnson, aims to dismantle inequity within state government based on race, ethnicity, and other protected characteristics and to expand opportunities for communities of color and other underserved New Jerseyans. The office will also be committed to fostering greater inclusion and understanding of issues of diversity, equity, and belonging.njbmagazine.com
Comments / 0