CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Johnson Appointed Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

njbmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 265 to create the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in the Governor’s office. This new internal office, led by Jayné Johnson, aims to dismantle inequity within state government based on race, ethnicity, and other protected characteristics and to expand opportunities for communities of color and other underserved New Jerseyans. The office will also be committed to fostering greater inclusion and understanding of issues of diversity, equity, and belonging.

njbmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Current push for ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ deserves a critical look

I read with interest Ms. Hershkowitz’ opinion piece on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in our schools (September 17, 2021). It reminded me of the tremendous strides the American education system and New York State has made to provide groups with outstanding services, rights and opportunities. As Ms. Hershkowitz notes, “…equity has long been a part of our education system, most notably special education.”
EDUCATION
American Veterinary Medical Association

SAVMA stays focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion

Veterinary student leaders continued to advance initiatives and ideas relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion during their most recent meeting. The Student AVMA House of Delegates and SAVMA Chapter Presidents hybrid in-person and virtual meetings occurred July 31-Aug. 1 in conjunction with AVMA Virtual Convention 2021. This was the first time student leaders had a chance to be together in person in two years. Participating in either format were 80 delegates from 39 veterinary schools representing over 17,000 veterinary students.
bc.edu

Working towards Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in BC Libraries

The Boston College Libraries acknowledge historical, structural, and systemic injustice. The struggle against racism, prejudice, stereotyping, and discrimination is central to our mission and profession. So what exactly does that mean in terms of our work? In the last year, it’s meant a series of changes geared towards making BC...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
MyChesCo

Commonwealth Unveils New Trailhead Welcome Signs As Visible Commitment To Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently unveiled new “Nature for All” trailhead signs that are designed to represent the department’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) on public lands. “These signs are a visible reminder of DCNR’s commitment to conserve...
HARRISBURG, PA
lawrence.edu

Mayes joins Lawrence as vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion

Dr. Eric Mayes, a higher education leader who has championed diversity and education reform initiatives for nearly two decades, will join Lawrence University as its new vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion. He will lead the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and work collaboratively across campus with...
APPLETON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

DHS Announces the Hire of the Director of the Office of Health Equity

Today, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the hiring of Dr. Michelle Robinson as the Director of the newly formed Office of Health Equity. The Office of Health Equity and its dedicated team is attached to the Office of the Secretary and will lead work to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the department while also coordinating the development and implementation of policies and programs to address root causes of health inequities.
EDUCATION
Augusta Free Press

W&L names Ford associate provost for diversity, equity, inclusion

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Kristie A. Ford, Quadracci Chair in Social Responsibility and professor of sociology, founder of the Intergroup Relations Program, and director of the Center for Leadership, Teaching, and Learning at Skidmore College, has been named the inaugural associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion at Washington and Lee University.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Civil Service#Race#New Jerseyans#The Governor S Office
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Signs Legislation to Combat Age Discrimination in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy today signed A681 into law, which expands the scope of the Law Against Discrimination (LAD) by providing protections against age discrimination by employers. “Discrimination of any kind has no place in New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy. “Working across departments, alongside the Legislature, and with our partners in advocacy, we are committed to rooting out discrimination and ensuring a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all, regardless of age.”
POLITICS
ualr.edu

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Business Leaders

A multi-session, non-credit training for senior executives who want to learn how to lead internal DEI efforts. Participants will learn core strategies, tactics, and resources to help facilitate conversations and drive. change within their organizations around topics of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Part 1: Building a case, building a glossary:...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
njbmagazine.com

$10.2M Allocated to Small Business Lease Emergency Assistance Grant Program

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that an additional $10.2 million in support has been allocated to the Small Business Lease Emergency Assistance Grant Program (SBL-EAGP). The additional funding will be used to provide grants up to $10,000 to businesses currently in the pipeline for the program. The program will continue to assist small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which also assists landlords, many of whom are also small businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
News Break
Politics
telegraphherald.com

Dubuque County supervisors voice support for diversity, equity, inclusion consultant

Dubuque County supervisors this week voiced their support for hiring a consultant who would help create strategies to improve diversity and inclusion. Moving forward with the process to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant was discussed during a work session following the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors’ regular weekly meeting. The proposal for the position was brought forward by Dawn Sherman, county human resources director.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Law.com

The 2021 WIPL Awards: Law Firm Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion

What was your route to the top? “The top” is somewhat of a misnomer because it means different things to different people. My definition of “the top” entails more of a metaphysical state of joy and satisfaction than becoming an equity partner at a major law firm or the president of a prestigious bar association. My route to becoming a partner at Arnold & Porter was a combination of hard work, courage, perseverance, a strong support network, sponsors (mostly white males) who invested in me, and God’s grace. My mantra is “To whom much is given, much is required.” I have a deep-seated commitment to doing that which is just and fair. If there is a recipe for “the route to the top,” I think those are tried and true ingredients.
LAW
cofc.edu

Career Fair Features New Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer Event

It’s a great time to be a college student preparing to enter the workforce. And for the next generation of employees interested in finding a company that prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion, there are more employers than ever that are making those initiatives a big part of their institutional culture.
CHARLESTON, SC
njbmagazine.com

Fiserv’s CEO Discusses Company’s Large Employee Expansion

Following yesterday’s press release issued by Gov. Phil Murphy’s office about global financial technology firm Fiserv expanding its footprint in New Jersey by creating a flagship technology hub in Berkeley Heights, the company’s President and CEO, Frank Bisignano, said at a press conference today that the company will serve New Jersey “forever.”
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
fiu.edu

Business professor and student take award at international competition focused on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion

The pair wrote a case study about the inclusive model paying dividends for a highly successful hotel chain in India. David Wernick, teaching professor of international business, and FIU Business doctoral student Siddharth Upadhyay last month won third place in a new international case writing competition focused on creating more opportunities for students to study diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues.
MIAMI, FL
Dartmouth

A Reorganized Office of Institutional Diversity and Equity

The Office of Institutional Diversity and Equity (IDE) has been reorganized into two main areas—equity and compliance, and diversity and inclusion, Senior Vice President and Senior Diversity Officer Shontay Delalue announced this week. The equity and compliance team will address matters related to Title IX—the law that prohibits sex discrimination...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

REI Appoints Chief Diversity And Social Impact Officer

REI Co-op announced that Wilma Wallace has been promoted to chief diversity and social impact officer, effective immediately. Wallace has served as the retailer’s general counsel and corporate secretary since 2017. Outside of REI, Wallace serves on nonprofit boards for organizations focused on equity and human rights, including Camber Outdoors and Landesa.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy