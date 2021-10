A few days ago, we wrote about how BMW allegedly wanted to put a cap on its electric vehicle ranges. We wrote that based on a report from WhichCar, who had spoken to BMW i4 Project Leader, David Ferrufino about the subject. According to the WhichCar article, Ferrufino claimed that “BMW electric vehicle range to remain capped at 600km” and that the charging infrastructure was more important. However, since then, we’ve talked to a spokesperson from BMW who tells us that there was never a 600 km range cap. We don’t have the details of the original conversation, but allegedly the miscommunication was on BMW’s part.

